Graves and Daugherty Named Big Sky Women’s Basketball All-Conference

BOISE, Idaho – The Big Sky Conference has announced the 2020-21 Women’s Basketball All-Conference team and both Liz Graves and Cherita Daugherty have been named members of the team.

Graves was named to the All-Conference Second Team while Daugherty was named All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Graves is second in the Big Sky in scoring heading into the Big Sky Championship Tournament, averaging 16.9 points per game. She is also second in the conference in rebounding (9.2 rpg) and third in field goal percentage (.485). Her 34 points scored against BYU is the highest single-game mark in the Big Sky this season and the sixth-highest single-game total in SUU history.

Daugherty is second on the team and 18th in the Big Sky in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. She is also eighth in the Big Sky in free throw percentage (.821) and eighth in assists, averaging 2.9 per game.

Graves, Daugherty, and the rest of the Lady T-Birds will open play in the Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament on Tuesday March 9 at 2:00 p.m. against Northern Colorado.

Story and Photography by: SUU Athletics Strategic Communication