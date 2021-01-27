Cedar City Police Investigating Homicide Near Campus

The Cedar City Police Department is investigating a two-victim homicide after an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the homicide on the Active Incidents page at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday. The complex, located at 1790 W. Harding Ave. behind the College Way apartments, was roped off Wednesday night as CCPD began its investigation.

According to a news release from CCPD, officers went to investigate after a 911 call made at approximately 4:33 p.m. alerting them to “a subject appearing to be deceased.” Upon arrival, they located the two deceased subjects.

Two other “Follow Up” incidents were reported by CCPD on the Active Incidents page, though it’s unclear if they are related to the homicide. The Southern Utah University Police Department was also reportedly at the scene.

President Scott Wyatt sent an email to students about “an off-campus incident that resulted in the death of two people” Thursday morning. President Wyatt indicated that one of the victims is not associated with the university, but details about the second victim are still unknown.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” according to the release.

No additional details were available as of early Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

This story was updated Thursday morning to reflect that the incident happened at 1790 Harding Avenue, not at the College Way apartments at 130 W. College Way.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz