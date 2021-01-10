SUU Women’s Basketball Falls to University of Idaho Saturday, Goes 0-2 in the Series

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Southern Utah women’s basketball team fell to the Idaho Vandals for the second game in a row Saturday night, dropping the contest by a score of 61-77.

Madelyn Eaton was the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds with 15 points. She was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and also had five steals on the night. Liz Graves was the only other T-Bird in double digits with 12 points.

Idaho’s Gina Marxen led all scorers with 17 points.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Vandals as they opened with a three-pointer and never looked back. The Thunderbirds cut it to as close as one in the first quarter, but never were able to take a lead of their own.

The Vandals opened up a 13-point lead by the time halftime came around.

The Thunderbirds were able to outscore Idaho in the third quarter, gaining some ground on a 8-0 run. They went on another run in the fourth quarter, cutting the Vandal lead to just eight points, but Idaho answered with a big run of their own and were able to take home the win.

The Thunderbirds will return home to host Eastern Washington next week for back-to-back games starting on Thursday January 14.

Story courtesy of: Kyle Birnbrauer (SUU Athletic Department Strategic Communications)