Sports

SUU Women’s Basketball Falls to University of Idaho Saturday, Goes 0-2 in the Series

- by University Journal Staff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SUU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Southern Utah women’s basketball team fell to the Idaho Vandals for the second game in a row Saturday night, dropping the contest by a score of 61-77.

Madelyn Eaton was the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds with 15 points. She was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and also had five steals on the night. Liz Graves was the only other T-Bird in double digits with 12 points.

Idaho’s Gina Marxen led all scorers with 17 points.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Vandals as they opened with a three-pointer and never looked back. The Thunderbirds cut it to as close as one in the first quarter, but never were able to take a lead of their own.

The Vandals opened up a 13-point lead by the time halftime came around.

The Thunderbirds were able to outscore Idaho in the third quarter, gaining some ground on a 8-0 run. They went on another run in the fourth quarter, cutting the Vandal lead to just eight points, but Idaho answered with a big run of their own and were able to take home the win.

The Thunderbirds will return home to host Eastern Washington next week for back-to-back games starting on Thursday January 14.

Story courtesy of: Kyle Birnbrauer (SUU Athletic Department Strategic Communications)

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

suu mbb vs idaho

Record Winning Streak Continues as Men’s Basketball Outlasts Idaho

Women’s Basketball Falls in Close Conference Opener with Idaho

T-Birds Eek Out a Win in First of Two Straight Games Against Idaho