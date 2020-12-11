Iron County Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 863 Active

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 166 new COVID-19 cases in the southwest region on Friday with 25 in Iron County.

The new total brings Iron County to 2,441 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 863 of the confirmed cases reported as currently active.

Southern Utah University recorded 50 new self-reported cases to campus officials during the week of Dec. 3-9. These included 49 on-campus students and faculty, and one off-campus case.

Statewide, the Utah Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases increased by 2,183 since Thursday. They also reported nine new deaths from the virus.

Among the deceased is a Washington County man between the ages of 65-84 and a Sevier County man older than 85.

Utah and Uintah counties also reported one new death; a Utah County man aged 45-64 and a Uintah County woman aged 65-84.

Salt Lake County reported the five additional deceased; one man aged 45-64, one woman aged 65-84, two men aged 65-84, and a man older than 85.

The state has averaged 2,702 new cases a day for the week for a positivity rate of 26%.

Utah hospitals currently house 568 COVID-19 patients with a reported 213 in intensive care units. State data shows that ICU bed usage across the state is 92% full while 55% of non-ICU beds are also full.

Of the 1,550,938 total tests administered in Utah since the onset of the pandemic, 14.7% have come back with a positive result. An estimated 57,482 confirmed cases are still considered active across the state, according to UDOH.

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo by: Chris Diamond