Quarantine Guidelines Shift From 14 Days to 7-10

COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, and Utah reported 17 fatalities since Tuesday, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 80 new cases in Iron County.

The “third-biggest single-day jump so far” was reported by the Utah Department of Health as Utah currently holds a seven-day average of 2,611 new positive test results per day.

SWUPHD released a flyer with information on proper handwashing that can be found at cdc.gov/handwashing in hopes to help further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have revised quarantine guidelines, changing the 14-day quarantine to seven or 10 days, “depending on one’s test results and symptoms.

The fatalities included four Utah County residents: one man aged 65-84, two men older than 85 and one woman aged 64-84. Five Salt Lake County residents passed away, who were two men aged 65-84, one man older than 85, and one woman and one man aged 45-64.

Deaths also included a Box Elder County man aged 65-84 and a woman aged 45-64. A Uintah County man older than 85, Davis County man aged 65 to 84 and a Washington County man older than 85 also died. The concluding deaths were three Weber County residents, one man aged 45-64, another aged 65-84 and a woman aged 25-44.

The SLT reported that 22.6% of test results have come back positive in the last week.

Classes at Southern Utah University have transitioned to strictly virtual for the remainder of the fall semester, with the last day of in-person instruction being held Nov. 24.

SUU reported a total of 88 cases during the week of Nov. 19-25. Cases for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 will be available on SUU’s coronavirus website on Thursday.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Mitchell Quartz