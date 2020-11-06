SUU Women’s Volleyball Schedule for Spring 2021 Schedule Announced

The Big Sky Conference has announced the upcoming Spring 2021 volleyball schedule. Each team in the conference will play 16 games over nine weeks with one off week built in.

The teams will play the same opponent in back-to-back matches, taking place on Sunday and Monday and will alternate between hosting and traveling each week.

The Big Sky season opens on January 24-25, but Southern Utah will open with a bye and won’t actually start their season until the following week in Moscow against the Idaho Vandals on January 31 and February 1.

Their first home matches will take place on February 7-8 when they host the Montana Grizzlies before traveling to Ogden to take on Weber State the following week.

The Thunderbirds will play Portland State on February 21-22 in Cedar City and then Northern Arizona on February 28 and March 1 in Flagstaff. They will follow that with matches against Idaho State at home on March 7-8 and Montana State on March 14-15 in Bozeman.

They will wrap up their season on March 21-22 in Cedar City against Eastern Washington.

The Big Sky Conference Volleyball Championship will take place in Greeley, Colorado from March 31-April 2 with the top eight teams in the conference competing for the bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Southern Utah Volleyball 2020-21 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (MT) January 31 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho TBA February 1 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho TBA February 7 Montana Cedar City TBA February 8 Montana Cedar City TBA February 14 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah TBA February 15 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah TBA February 21 Portland State Cedar City TBA February 22 Portland State Cedar City TBA February 28 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Arizona TBA March 1 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Arizona TBA March 7 Idaho State Cedar City TBA March 8 Idaho State Cedar City TBA March 14 @ Montana State Bozeman, Montana TBA March 15 @ Montana State Bozeman, Montana TBA March 21 Eastern Washington Cedar City TBA March 22 Eastern Washington Cedar City TBA

Story courtesy of SUU Athletics Strategic Communication

Photo by: Mitch Quartz