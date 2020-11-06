Sports

SUU Women’s Volleyball Schedule for Spring 2021 Schedule Announced

- by Connor Sanders
The Big Sky Conference has announced the upcoming Spring 2021 volleyball schedule. Each team in the conference will play 16 games over nine weeks with one off week built in.

The teams will play the same opponent in back-to-back matches, taking place on Sunday and Monday and will alternate between hosting and traveling each week.

The Big Sky season opens on January 24-25, but Southern Utah will open with a bye and won’t actually start their season until the following week in Moscow against the Idaho Vandals on January 31 and February 1.

Their first home matches will take place on February 7-8 when they host the Montana Grizzlies before traveling to Ogden to take on Weber State the following week.

The Thunderbirds will play Portland State on February 21-22 in Cedar City and then Northern Arizona on February 28 and March 1 in Flagstaff. They will follow that with matches against Idaho State at home on March 7-8 and Montana State on March 14-15 in Bozeman.

They will wrap up their season on March 21-22 in Cedar City against Eastern Washington.

The Big Sky Conference Volleyball Championship will take place in Greeley, Colorado from March 31-April 2 with the top eight teams in the conference competing for the bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Southern Utah Volleyball 2020-21 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (MT)

January 31

@ Idaho

Moscow, Idaho

TBA

February 1

@ Idaho

Moscow, Idaho

TBA

February 7

Montana

Cedar City

TBA

February 8

Montana

Cedar City

TBA

February 14

@ Weber State

Ogden, Utah

TBA

February 15

@ Weber State

Ogden, Utah

TBA

February 21

Portland State

Cedar City

TBA

February 22

Portland State

Cedar City

TBA

February 28

@ Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona

TBA

March 1

@ Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona

TBA

March 7

Idaho State

Cedar City

TBA

March 8

Idaho State

Cedar City

TBA

March 14

@ Montana State

Bozeman, Montana

TBA

March 15

@ Montana State

Bozeman, Montana

TBA

March 21

Eastern Washington

Cedar City

TBA

March 22

Eastern Washington

Cedar City

TBA

Story courtesy of SUU Athletics Strategic Communication
Photo by: Mitch Quartz

