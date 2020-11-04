Utah Reaches Second-Highest Increase of COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began

With the second highest increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, six new deaths have been reported in Utah on Wednesday, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 13 new cases in Iron County.

Washington County recorded 122 new cases, bringing their active case count up to 1,461. Beaver County reported three new cases while Garfield County only reported one.

The deaths include a Salt Lake County woman, age 65 to 84, and a Salt Lake County man older than 85. A Utah County man and woman, both age 65 to 84, also passed away, as well as an Iron County and Cache County man in the same age range.

This brings the death toll to 625 deaths, according to the SLT.

The state average of confirmed cases has increased to 1,803, higher than Tuesday’s average by 77 cases.

The SLT reported that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have continued to rise steadily, with “a record-high 382 Utah patients concurrently admitted.”

Brigham Young University’s percentage of the campus community infected rose from last week’s 4.9% to 5.3%.

The University of Utah reported their seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases as 20.86 as of Nov. 3.

Utah Valley University reported 28 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

Southern Utah University posted 15 self-reported cases during the week of Oct. 22-28. Cases for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 will be available on SUU’s coronavirus website on Thursday.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net