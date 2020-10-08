Five New Cases of COVID-19 at SUU as Utah Sets New Record with 1,501

Southern Utah University reported Thursday that five more people had informed the school of a positive COVID-19 test from Oct. 1-7.

Since Aug. 31, 45 members of the campus community, including students, faculty and staff, have filled out the school’s online COVID-19 self-reporting form.

Case numbers continue to climb statewide. The Utah Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 1,501 new cases in the Beehive State. The single day total is the highest recorded in Utah since the first case of COVID-19 was found in March.

For the past week, UDOH has tallied 1,114 new positive test results a day, on average — continuing a streak of new record highs.

Iron County, on the other hand, continues to post fewer case numbers when compared to the rest of the state. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported there were only two new coronavirus infections in the county Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 815.

There are 16 people currently in hospitals because of the disease across the five counties that SWUPHD reports for. Hospitalizations reached a record high in the state with 237 patients currently admitted according to UDOH.

Five more fatalities were reported by UDOH Thursday, including a Washington County man aged 65-84 who was the resident of a long-term care facility. 501 Utahns have died from the respiratory disease so far.

Utah County again posted the highest number of new infections of any county, but the rate of new infections is slowing in the area.

The slight decline in cases in Utah County was met by sharp increases in case numbers across the state.

As reported by the Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Wasatch counties and health districts in Central and Southeast Utah all reported their highest seven-day average for new cases. Davis County and Southeast Utah also reported their biggest single-day increase.

Gov. Gary Herbet said in a news conference Thursday that he was not planning on increasing restrictions to prevent further spreading.

“At the end of the day, I hope we don’t have to have the government tell us to do the right thing,” he said.

The state reported the most new test results in a single day in Utah with 10,582 new tests conducted. Officials say that testing sites are filling up rapidly despite some sites switching to scheduled appointments.

SWUPHD reported that there are currently 100 cases considered “active” in Iron County Thursday. The rate of positive tests in the area under SWUPHD’s jurisdiction is 14.4%, above the entire state’s reported 13.6% rate according to the department.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz