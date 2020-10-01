Forecast for Fall Fun

Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted attractions are gearing up across southern Utah to offer a fall full of fun in Washington and Iron Counties.

The bite of cooler fall air brings with it the promise of Halloween and holiday traditions.

Despite Tuacahn’s annual production of Thriller not being part of this year’s list and a wealth of other event closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors across southern Utah are prepared to offer holiday excitement

Staheli Family Farms: Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maize and Haunted Attractions

Staheli Family Farms is an agricultural and agritourism destination located in Washington, Utah (approximately 50 miles south of Cedar City). They offer Farmland fun, pumpkin patch visits, corn maize activities, and all the thrills of Field of Screams and Zombie Rampage.

Corn Maize

Every year the Saheli family breaks out their tractor to create a unique design for the maze. While you may not be able to see the artwork on the ground, you can experience it by exploring the jigs, jags and dead ends on your quest out.

There are a number of haunted mazes during the month of October, but the corn maize at Saheli farms is not the spooky variety and everyone is invited to enjoy it.

Farmland

Farmland is a fall tradition at Staheli Farms. The event offers vendors, games and fun zones for teens and children. It will also sport tractor pulls and weekend entertainment as well as a new axe-throwing attraction.

Admission grants access to most Farmland attractions. Those attractions requiring additional purchase or tokens include the cow train, feeding the goats, gemstone mining, pumpkin patch, spooky trick-or-treat trail, food vendors and axe throwing.

Pumpkin Patch

The Staheli Farm pumpkin patch is a “pick your own” field of pumpkins where visitors may choose from an assortment of pumpkins of various size, shape and color.

Pumpkins are sold on an individual basis.

Field of Screams

If skin-crawling, heart-racing excitement appeals to you, Staheli Farms offers a Field of Screams. The attraction is not for the faint of heart, complete with strobe lights, cinematic gore and performers specifically trained to scare you.

All ages are welcome to attend but the Field of Screams is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Zombie Rampage

Like something out of a video game, Zombie Rampage invites attendees to board the monster bus complete with massive tires and paintball guns at every window.

The bus takes a tour around the zombie-infected areas of the farm where riders are not only invited, but encouraged to open fire on the ghouls.

Rides are open to anyone age 12 and up and ages 5-12 will be permitted with an attending adult.

The Corn Maize, Pumpkin Patch and Farmland at Staheli Farm began the season on Sept. 25 and will remain open Monday-Saturday until Oct. 31.

Field of Screams begins Oct. 1 and will run every Thursday-Saturday until Oct. 24 and will open Monday-Saturday the week of Halloween.

Zombie Rampage’s opening day will be Oct. 2 and will run every Thursday-Saturday until Oct. 31.

Staheli Farms opens from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon-11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday.

A full list of event times and schedules can be found on the attraction’s home page.

General admission tickets are $8 for Monday family night, $10 Tuesday-Thursday and $12 Friday-Saturday. This will provide entrance to the Corn Maize, Pumpkin Patch and Farmland.

Field of Screams Tickets are $20 for general admission and $28 for VIP admission. This also provides admission to the Corn Maize, Pumpkin Patch and Farmland.

Zombie Rampage tickets may be purchased as general admission for $20, VIP admission for $30 or combo admission for $35. Only the combo admission provides access to the corn maze and special events.

The Staheli Family Farm has released safety guidelines and precautions in an effort to address COVID-19 concerns.

This year there will be an increased number of hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the park, employees will undergo daily health screenings and thorough cleaning will happen before, during and after opening.

Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask, stay six feet a part, wash their hands frequently, pay with credit/debit cards and only visit when healthy.

Staheli Family Farms has been offering fall festivities for 20 years and the events continue to grow. Updates and more information can be found on their Facebook page and website.

32 Torquerville Road: Mazes and Spooky Surprises

Located 35 miles from Cedar City, 32 Toquerville Road’s haunted attraction is put on as a free charity event that only accepts donations which are then passed along to an anti-bullying campaign and down syndrome awareness.

Haunted Half Acre

The premiere event at 32 Toquerville Road is a half acre of mazes and freights complete with actors and special effects.

All ages are welcome to attend.

For those unable or unwilling to enter the haunted half acre there will be a nightly campfire and treats.

The haunted half acre is offered every Friday and Saturday during October. Lines begin at dusk (approximately 8:30).

The 32 Torquerville Road team will be putting in place COVID-19 regulations at the event. They ask that patrons wear a mask and will maintain longer lines to accommodate social distancing.

To stay updated on regulations and events at 32 Torquireville Road, they can be found on Facebook.

Western Legacy Farm and Ranch: Movies, Mazes and More

Spooky meets western for the ninth annual Sleepy Hollow Halloween event at Western Legacy Farm and Ranch. Events offered include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay maze, zipline, pumpkin slingshot, horse rides, Ichabod’s train rides, bakery treats and food trucks.

Sleepy Hollow Halloween

The event boasts a wealth of activities with admission as well as additional events with the purchase of an additional ticket or ticket package.

General Admission is $8 for ages 2 years and up. This pass provides access to the corn maze, kids hay tower/maze, children’s corn pit, farm animals and free nightly movie screening.

Tickets may be purchased for $1 each that will provide access to the additional events: Ichabod’s cow train (1 ticket), horse rides (3 tickets), pumpkin slingshot (2 tickets for 2 balls or one pumpkin) and the zipline (5 tickets).

Hoop-n-hollow passes may be purchased for $15. This will include one general admission, one horse ride, one Ichabod’s train ride and one zipline pass.

Headless unlimited passes are available for $20. This includes general admission, one zipline pass and unlimited access to all other activities .

The event will open Oct. 5 and take place every Monday, Friday and Saturday until Oct. 24. The week preceding Halloween, the event will be open Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Sleepy Hollow Halloween is open from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

This year’s event will include COVID-19 precautions. The farm has released a coronavirus liability waiver informing the risks of attending a public event and expressed their intention to take additional safety measures for guests and employees.

More about the event and the Western Legacy Farm and Ranch can be found on their website and Facebook page.

Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkins, Corn Pits and Cannons

Robinson’s Family Pumpkin Patch is located in Cedar City at 1450 W Industrial Rd. The farm is inviting visitors to explore the patch, pick a pumpkin, play in the corn pit, visit the petting zoo and send a pumpkin flying in the pumpkin launcher.

Pumpkin Patch

The patch offers pumpkins in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes and visitors are welcome to choose the ones just right for them. The petting zoo, corn pit and pumpkin launcher are all accessible at the pumpkin patch.

Visitors are welcome to the pumpkin patch free of charge. Pumpkins are sold on an individual basis.

The farm is open Sept. 28 to the end of the season. The hours for the patch are 3-8 p.m daily.

While the farm’s Facebook page does not list specific coronavirus precautions, patrons should be aware of Centers for Disease Control recommendations and maintain social distance when possible.

Judd Pumpkin Patch: Wagon Rides, Petting Zoos and Pumpkins

The Judd Pumpkin Patch is located 26 miles north of Cedar City in Paragonah. Animals are abundant at the farm as part of the petting zoo and horse-drawn wagon rides are offered at the patch.

Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch is a self-serve patch offering pumpkins in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes.

Entry to the patch and petting zoo is free. Pumpkins are sold on an individual basis and wagon rides are $1.50 per person (children 3 and younger are free).

Visitors are welcome beginning Oct. 1 until the end of the season. Hours of operation are Monday and Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the farm’s Facebook page does not list specific coronavirus precautions, patrons should be aware of CDC recommendations and maintain social distance when possible.

Fall Fun in Retrospect

Despite pandemic cancellations for 2020, the outlook for a fun and festive holiday season is bright.

Whether you’re looking for thrills and chills, an adventure through the corn or just want to find that perfect pumpkin, there are a number of destinations across southern Utah to meet your needs.

Check out each event’s website and Facebook page for additional information and for coronavirus and seasonal updates.

