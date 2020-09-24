Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah to Hold Drive-in Movie Night to Raise 2020 Census Awareness

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah is hosting a free drive-in movie tonight to encourage tribal members to fill out the 2020 census.

The movie night will take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Fiddlers Fun Center, located at 170 E Fiddlers Canyon Road in Cedar City. The event will feature the film “Trolls 2.”

Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez, tribal media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, emphasized the importance of an accurate response from the tribe in order to receive federal funding for resources such as education, healthcare, and public safety.

“If you miss your chance to be counted this round,” she said, “Your next opportunity won’t come for another 10 years.”

“The Tribe was looking for a social-distance event, and the movie night worked since it’s a drive-in movie theatre,” said Jiménez. “The event will provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy the night and get assistance to fill out the census.”

Census employees will be in attendance to answer questions regarding the questionnaire. Respondents should bring their smartphone and their census code from their census packets, if accessible, to make the process easier.

As part of the event, tribal members will hold a raffle for gift cards and give away swag bags. Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged to comply with the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah’s COVID-19 guidelines.

For those who have not responded to the 2020 census questionnaire and are unable to attend the movie night, the questionnaire can be completed on Utah’s 2020 census website or over the phone by calling 844-330-2020.

The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah was created on April 3, 1980 by an act of Congress. The Tribe consists of five constituent bands: Cedar, Indian Peaks, Kanosh, Koosharem and Shivwits.

The reservation consists of ten separate land parcels located in four southwestern Utah counties. As of December 31, 2018, the total number of tribal members among the five constituent bands was 921.

With headquarters in Cedar City, the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah is central to the community, providing health, education and housing services for members of the tribe.

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Graphic courtesy of Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez