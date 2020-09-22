AthleticDirectorU Unveils The Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge

AthleticDirectorU is proud to announce the creation of the Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge (CCDP), an opt-in pledge by Division I athletics directors to include a diverse group of candidates in the finalist pool for head coach vacancies in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and football. The CCDP reflects a commitment to ensure equal opportunity in the hiring of head coaches, and to address the barriers that have prevented full participation of underrepresented minority groups.

The CCDP already counts 30 Division I athletics directors as signatories and supporters of the initiative. These leaders represent 18 Division I leagues from coast to coast, including the: Atlantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, CAA, Conference USA, Horizon League, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southeastern, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic Conference.

“Creating equal opportunity during the hiring process of coaches is a critical part of being an athletic director, and something I take very seriously,” SUU AD Debbie Corum said. “I’m grateful to AthleticDirectorU for putting together this pledge and looking forward to seeing the impact it makes across the collegiate landscape.”

The Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge will be overseen by an esteemed group of independent higher education and sports leaders who comprise the Board of Advocates and the Board of Coaches. The Board of Advocates will work directly with the third-party clearinghouse designee – James Moore & Co. – to conduct a selective review of a representative sample of coaching searches to ensure compliance with the CCDP on an annual basis.

Members of the public can view the names of athletic directors who have signed the pledge, as well as their compliance status by visiting: www.CollegiateDiversityPledge.com

Board of Advocates

Katrina Adams – Former CEO & President of the United States Tennis Association

Debbie Antonelli – Leading Women’s Basketball TV Analyst

Arne Duncan – Former United States Secretary of Education

Len Elmore – Columbia University Lecturer, Men’s Basketball TV Analyst

Richard Lapchick – Director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES)

Merritt Norvell – Executive Director Of National Association For Coaching Equity and Development and former Athletics Director at Michigan State University

Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow – Associate Faculty Chair, Undergraduate Program at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business & former VP of Diversity & Inclusion at the NCAA

Michael Tannenbaum – ESPN NFL Front Office Insider and former EVP/General Manager of the Miami Dolphins & New York Jets

Board of Coaches

Michelle Clark Heard – Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Cincinnati

Tavaras Hardy – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Loyola University Maryland

Chris Holtmann – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, The Ohio State University

Mike London – Head Football Coach, The College of William & Mary

Van Malone – Assistant Head Football Coach, Kansas State University

Cuonzo Martin – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, University of Missouri

Jay Norvell – Head Football Coach, University of Nevada

Joni Taylor – Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Georgia

