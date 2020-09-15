Registering to Vote in Cedar City

Canyon Creek Services (previously known as Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center) will be partnering with the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University in carrying out a community-wide, voter registration initiative.

Through the partnership the two agencies hope to increase the number of Iron County residents who are registered to vote. It will give any eligible resident of Iron County the opportunity to register to vote and become engaged in the democratic process at the local state and federal levels.

CCS is taking part in the initiative in an effort to increase community involvement in policy and decision making, as research has shown that being engaged and connected in the community can help with preventing intimate partner violence.

Two voter registration drives will be held outside the Cedar City Library in the park located at 303 North 100 East. Staff will assist individuals in registering online or through a traditional paper format. The drives will be held Sept. 22 from 11-1 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

Paper forms will be delivered free of charge to the Iron County Clerk’s office by the SUU Michael o. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service.

Individuals attending the drive must bring a valid Utah driver’s license or Utah ID card in order to register.

To register to vote online, a valid Utah driver’s license or state ID number will be needed as well as a current address.

To register to vote in person on Nov. 3, one primary form of photo identification or two forms of identification that, when combined, verify both the individual’s name and current address will be needed.

Copies of these form’s of identification must be received by the clerk’s office by Oct. 23 in order to vote in the upcoming election.

Once registered to vote, individuals will receive a ballot in the mail which can be mailed back to the clerk’s office at 82 N 100 #101.

For more information on voting, visit the clerk’s office website here.

Story by: Canyon Creek Services

