SUU Cross Country Teams Picked for Top Spots in Conference

The Big Sky Conference revealed the results of their 2020 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Preseason Polls on July 22.

The Thunderbirds were picked amongst the top by the coaches for both the men and women programs.

The T-Bird women’s team was tabbed as the second-best group in the Big Sky, while the men’s team was slotted fourth.

“It’s always nice to be considered in the mix for a title and one of the top spots in the conference,” SUU head coach Eric Houle said. “We hope we’re ready to perform at the level that the conference believes we can.”

The Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona were selected as the favorites in both polls.

Last season the women’s team finished third at the Big Sky Championships, while the men’s team finished in fourth place. Both teams followed that up with eighth place performances at the NCAA Mountain Regionals.

2020 Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Place Team Votes (First Place Votes) 1 Northern Arizona 121 (11) 2 Southern Utah 100 3 Weber State 96 4 Idaho 90 5 Montana State 85 6 Idaho State 59 7 Montana 56 8 Portland State 44 9 Sacramento State 34 10 Eastern Washington 24 11 Northern Colorado 17

2020 Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Place Team Votes (First Place Votes) 1 Northern Arizona 121 (11) 2 Weber State 106 3 Montana State 97 4 Southern Utah 94 5 Idaho 74 6 Idaho State 57 7 Portland State 55 T8 Eastern Washington 35 T8 Montana 35 10 Northern Colorado 33 11 Sacramento State 19

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com