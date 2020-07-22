SUU’s Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish 10th in 2020 Big Sky Coaches’ Poll

The Big Sky Conference released the results of the 2020 Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday. Southern Utah University’s women’s soccer team was picked to finish 10th overall.

“We look forward to changing the narrative quickly. The responsibility to do so lies with us. We are motivated to be successful and we will prepare everyday to be our best,” head coach Kai Edwards said. “Our focus will be on us and what we control as we develop a highly competitive culture. The final Big Sky Conference standings this year will be our litmus test. That will be our responsibility and choice to be successful.”

Last year’s regular season champions, Montana, were picked by the coaches to win the conference with 70 total points and four first-place votes. Right behind them, with 69 total points are last year’s tournament champions Northern Colorado.

Eastern Washington, Sacramento State, and Northern Arizona round out the top five.

The Thunderbirds will kick off on August 20th at California Baptist University.

2020 Big Sky Soccer Preseason Poll

Rank Team Points 1 Montana 70 (4) 2 Northern Colorado 69 (2) 3 Eastern Washington 66 (2) 4 Sacramento State 65 (1) 5 Northern Arizona 49 (1) 6 Weber State 40 7 Idaho 34 8 Portland State 22 9 Idaho State 18 10 Southern Utah 17

To read the original article published on July 21, click here.

Story by: Kyle Birnbrauer

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com