Best Friends Animal Society and SUU Expanding Partnership

After a successful partnership launch between Best Friends Animal Society and Southern Utah University to provide animal services and leadership training, the two entities are now moving forward to offer even more educational programming.

The new programming will include a certificate earning opportunity and a master’s degree emphasis.

The Principles of Contemporary Animal Services (POCAS) online certificate program offers an introduction to modern-day animal services for those who want to advance in their profession or prepare for a career in the field.

With content curated in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society and leading practitioners and researchers in the field, participants will gain an awareness and understanding of animal services from some of the best practitioners in the nation.

“The POCAS certificate creates an opportunity for all to learn more about lifesaving animal services and offers a pathway into the field for anyone interested in the profession,” said National Director of Leadership Advancement at Best Friends Animal Society, Tawny Hammond.

With SUU’s Master of Interdisciplinary Studies (MIS), an emphasis in Contemporary Animal Services Leadership is now just one of more than 18 MIS learning blocks offered through the program. The program is notably ranked the third-best online MIS degree in the nation by Best College Reviews.

“One of my favorite parts about the MIS Contemporary Animal Services Leadership learning block is there is now essentially a master’s degree, on the national level, in animal services,” said Cynthia Kimball Davis, Ph.D., MIS program director. “Particularly since students can now choose to study from 9-18 credits to help prepare them for positions in animal services. This is a game-changer in the field.”

For more information about educational programs curated in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society visit suu.edu/prodev/best-friends, call SUU Community & Professional Development at (435) 865-8259, or email them at prodev@suu.edu.

To read the original article published on July 10, click here.

Story by: Haven Scott

Photos by: suu.edu