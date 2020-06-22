Big Sky Conference to Suspend All Athletic Activities on Election Day

The Big Sky Conference will provide all of its teams with a day off from required athletically related activities on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, when the U.S. Presidential and other elections will be held.

“The Big Sky student-athlete advisory committee is excited to be advocates for change so that our athletes can freely exercise their right and privilege to vote,” said Northern Colorado football student-athlete Justice Littrell, the Big Sky SAAC chair and vice chair of the NCAA’s Division I SAAC. “Giving our athletes an opportunity to get out in the community and participate in voting without repercussions is the right thing to do, and we encourage all of our athletes to do just that.”

Comprised of two members from each of the conference’s 11 full members, Big Sky SAAC will work in conjunction with its athletic department SAACs and the conference office to promote voter education and registration among all student-athletes as well as to provide opportunities for community involvement leading up to and on Nov. 3.

“Big Sky student-athletes across all of our schools and sports are engaged and thoughtful citizens who are sincerely interested in making a meaningful difference, especially in today’s world,” said commissioner Tom Wistrcill. “Suspending athletic activities on election day is a concept our presidents and athletic directors very likely would have suggested anyway, but the fact that our SAAC proposed this initiative makes it even more meaningful to everyone who it will impact.”

The Big Sky SAAC executive leadership team currently includes Littrell, Darby Henthorn of Montana track and field, Kaysie Bruce of Idaho women’s soccer, and Paige Donathan of Portland State women’s soccer.

To stay up to date on SUU athletics, visit suutbirds.com.

To read the original article published on June 17, click here.

Story courtesy of: Big Sky Conference

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com