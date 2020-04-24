The Heroes of Today: Cedar City’s Essential Workers

The term “essential worker” has become a common household phrase since COVID-19 has turned the world on its head. But what is an essential worker? According to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, they are “workers who are necessary to sustain or protect life.”

Jobs that fall under this category include but are not limited to health care, law enforcement, food, agriculture and financial services. People with essential jobs try to keep day to day life running as smoothly as possible and are found throughout the Cedar City community.

They are the ones constantly restocking the shelves to make sure everyone gets enough food. They are at the hospitals working long hours to take care of the sick and putting themselves in less than ideal circumstances for the betterment of the community.

Cedar City’s essential workers dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. In fact, the majority of Iron County’s residents acknowledge these workers and businesses have gone above and beyond what has been asked in these conditions.

“These workers deserve our profound respect, gratitude and prayers…” said Chrissy Weber. “They are heroes in my eyes, and I am deeply grateful for them. From the healthcare workers, grocery workers, delivery workers, and so many more, we could not get through this without their hard work and dedication. Thank you all so much.”

Weber isn’t the only one that is grateful for Cedar City’s essential workers.

“So many of those who are continuing to work during this pandemic are going unnoticed. But, I’d like them to know that I see them, and I pray for them,” said Kacie Carballo. “I am grateful for their fortitude and strength in a time when so many of us have none.”

Residents have noticed different businesses in the city that they feel have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“I have been impressed with the positive and helpful attitude that I have found with the Lin’s employees during this tough time,” said Tiffanie Matthews. “It would be easy to be ‘not so pleasant’ under the stress of the situation.”

Many have even seen how local businesses that primarily help others with simple necessities handle the pandemic with grace.

“The Iron County Care and Share and TLC church for going above and beyond to help people in need with food,” Jennifer Barnhurst. “I know the demand is much higher with so many people not working.”

One of the biggest challenges of the pandemic can be seen in the homes of many families. Since students can no longer go to school, parents and guardians have had to take on the responsibility of homeschooling. Yet teachers are still finding a way to be a part of the learning process.

“We’ve had some teachers put together some pretty awesome things for science at home, or Spanish at home,” Jami Lyn Niles said. “These teachers are working their hearts out to support the parents who are trying to teach their children. The aids pass out packets, gather library books, and hand out lunches. I’m grateful for these wonderful people who love and care for our children as we do.”

The essential workers of Cedar City have truly become the backbone of the community. These men and women have done more during this unfortunate time than anyone can ever repay.

“THANK YOU A THOUSAND TIMES OVER,” said Rachel Worthen. “You are heroes. You mean more to this nation than any celebrity, athlete or whatever else gets more recognition than they deserve. The heroes of today are the true famous and admirable ones who should be recognized and praised. Not just in tumultuous times but every day and this cannot be forgotten.”

Eventually the nation will rise above this pandemic, but gratitude should never go unsaid. Be sure to give thanks during the next trip to the grocery store or picking up food in the drive thru. Give thanks to Cedar City’s true heroes.

Story by: Cassidy Harmon

eic@suunews.net

Photo by Jessica Podraza on Unsplash