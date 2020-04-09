Utah State Parks are Open to Respective County Residents

Due to Governor Gary R. Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” initiative, Utah State Parks have started “#ResponsibleRecreation’ to help keep park visitors safe at this time. This is the Utah’s effort to help visitors enjoy its state parks and amenities while maintaining social distancing.

Currently all state parks are staying open during COVID-19, with one slight change. State parks are only open to visitors who reside in the county where the park is located.

Below are listed Utah’s counties and the state parks located in each one.

Box Elder County:

Willard Bay State Park

Cache County:

Hyrum Lake State Park

Carbon County:

Scofield State Park

Davis County:

Antelope Island State Park

Jordan River OHV State Park

Duchesne County:

Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation

Emery County:

Goblin Valley State Park

Green River State Park and Golf Course

Huntington State Park

Millsite State Park

Garfield County:

Anasazi State Park Museum

Escalante Petrified Forest State Park

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Grand County:

Dead Horse Point State Park

Iron County:

Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Kane County:

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Millard County:

Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum

Morgan County:

East Canyon State Park

Piute County:

Otter Creek State Park

Piute State Park

Rich County:

Bear Lake State Park

Salt Lake County:

Great Salt Lake State Park

San Juan County:

Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum

Goosenecks State Park

Yuba State Park

Sanpete County:

Palisade State Park

Yuba State Park

Sevier County:

Fremont Indian State Park and Museum

Summit County:

Echo State Park

Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park

Rockport State Park

Uintah County:

Steinaker State Park

Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum

Utah County:

Camp Floyd State Park Museum

Flight Park State Recreation Area

Utah Lake State Park

Wasatch County:

Deer Creek State Park

Wasatch Mountain State Park

Washington County:

Gunlock State Park

Quail Creek State Park

Sand Hollow State Park

Snow Canyon State Park

Please note that Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Zions National Parks are closed until further notice.

State Route 9 (Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel) and Kolob Terrace Road, the two roads through Zion National Park will remain open for the safety and needs of local residents only. Stopping at pull-offs will be prohibited.

For up to date information, visit the Utah State Parks website.

