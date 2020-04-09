Utah State Parks are Open to Respective County Residents

Due to Governor Gary R. Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” initiative, Utah State Parks have started “#ResponsibleRecreation’ to help keep park visitors safe at this time. This is the Utah’s effort to help visitors enjoy its state parks and amenities while maintaining social distancing.
Currently all state parks are staying open during COVID-19, with one slight change. State parks are only open to visitors who reside in the county where the park is located.
Below are listed Utah’s counties and the state parks located in each one.
Box Elder County:
Willard Bay State Park
Cache County:
Hyrum Lake State Park
Carbon County:
Scofield State Park
Davis County:
Antelope Island State Park
Jordan River OHV State Park
Duchesne County:
Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation
Emery County:
Goblin Valley State Park
Green River State Park and Golf Course
Huntington State Park
Millsite State Park
Garfield County:
Anasazi State Park Museum
Escalante Petrified Forest State Park
Kodachrome Basin State Park
Grand County:
Dead Horse Point State Park
Iron County:
Frontier Homestead State Park Museum
Kane County:
Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park
Kodachrome Basin State Park
Millard County:
Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum
Morgan County:
East Canyon State Park
Piute County:
Otter Creek State Park
Piute State Park
Rich County:
Bear Lake State Park
Salt Lake County:
Great Salt Lake State Park
San Juan County:
Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum
Goosenecks State Park
Yuba State Park
Sanpete County:
Palisade State Park
Yuba State Park
Sevier County:
Fremont Indian State Park and Museum
Summit County:
Echo State Park
Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail State Park
Rockport State Park
Uintah County:
Steinaker State Park
Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum
Utah County:
Camp Floyd State Park Museum
Flight Park State Recreation Area
Utah Lake State Park
Wasatch County:
Deer Creek State Park
Wasatch Mountain State Park
Washington County:
Gunlock State Park
Quail Creek State Park
Sand Hollow State Park
Snow Canyon State Park
Please note that Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Zions National Parks are closed until further notice.
State Route 9 (Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel) and Kolob Terrace Road, the two roads through Zion National Park will remain open for the safety and needs of local residents only. Stopping at pull-offs will be prohibited.
For up to date information, visit the Utah State Parks website.
