Founders Week to be Celebrated Virtually

Mindy Benson, Southern Utah University Vice President of Alumni & Community Relations, recently revealed that Founders Week will be held virtually this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Benson said, “Join us online to celebrate our Founders next week. They went through hard things, and out of those difficult times came what is now SUU. Let them inspire you. Back Up the Mountain virtual watch party? Yes please.”

Founders Week will begin Monday, March 23, and will conclude at the end of the day on Friday, March 27.

The purpose of Founders Week is to celebrate, “SUU’s rich past and promising future with a variety of events. Founders Weeks also pays tribute to the steadfast and visionary men and women who sacrificed greatly to establish the institution and to the enduring spirit of those founders, as it honors, as well, those who have devoted comparable service to the building of the University over many decades.”

Scheduled events include:

Monday, March 23

Student Forum with President Wyatt

2:00PM – watch for a link in your email

Faculty & Staff Forum with President Wyatt

Noon and 4:00PM – watch for a link in your email.

Watch Back Up the Mountain

Watch SUU’s docudrama posted on

Behind the Scenes Footage

View behind the scenes photos from the set of Back Up The Mountain 2:00PM – watch for a link in your emailNoon and 4:00PM – watch for a link in your email.Watch SUU’s docudrama posted on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page View behind the scenes photos from the set of Back Up The Mountain Tuesday, March 24

Lunch on the “Web”

Follow along all day as SUU Alumni posts facts about historic places on campus.Share where you are eating lunch today during your social distancing using #SUUFounders.

Thursday, March 26 SUU President’s Trivia

Take the quiz on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page and Instagram story to win prizes!

Thor-sday Drawing!

Using the template posted on SUU’s social media channels, draw your own Thunderbird and share it for a chance to be featured!

Friday, March 27 Virtual Birthday Party

Grab a birthday treat, wherever you are, and share what you love about SUU or a favorite memory using #SUUFounders.5 Generations

A photo story of the Jones Family and their involvement at SUU from the Founding through today. Posted on SUU’s social media channels.

For more information, visit the SUU Alumni Facebook, Twitter or webpages.