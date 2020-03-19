Changes to Cedar City Services

UPDATED 3/19 AT 5:00 PM ADMINISTRATION BY PHONE ONLY: • Business License Renewal

• Residential Rental License Renewal

• Irrigation Water Payments

• Existing Airport Leases

• Animal Shelter Donations ONLINE • All Utility Bills

Go online to pay at www.xpressbillpay.com. You will need to set up a username and password and have your account number. OTHER SERVICES: • All permits (road break, hydrant meter, sewer tapping)

• All new licensing

• Cemetery plots, etc.

• Building Permits (apply online at https://www.cedarcity.org/129/building-zoning). Payments for the Building Department can also be received at a drop box located in the east lobby of the Cedar City Office or in the north parking garage drop box. BY MAIL: Send To: 10 North Main Street, Cedar City, UT 84720

Or put in the drop box located at the Northwest corner in the lower level of the City Office Parking Garage. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! PUBLIC MEETINGS Currently, the public is welcome to attend public meetings in person, although we STRONGLY encourage residents to participate online only. We encourage citizens to watch the meeting live on our YouTube channel at Cedar City YouTube Channel Any questions for City Council Meeting can be sent to Administration by using this form at: Cedar City Request Form OR you can use the YouTube Live Chat feature during the meeting. As the Covid-19 situation evolves, we will notify the public to any changes to public meetings on our website: http://www.cedarcity.org and on our Facebook page: @cedarcitycorp CEDAR CITY LIBRARY Cedar City Library will be closed as of Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. At this time, we are unable to waive fines. If you need to return books, please drop them off at our book drop on the North side of the building. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes. You can also renew items by calling us at 435-586-6661 or emailing us at ereference@cedarcity.org. Exercising an abundance of caution and in conformity with the suggestions of government leaders and many in the medical community, the Cedar City Library will experience a temporary closure effective after the end of business sanitizing, painting, and general building maintenance. Certain enhancements to our catalog and the way material is located will be implemented. Capitalizing on a period of low attendance as well as a time that calls for cautious and prudent behavior ensures that this closure will impact the fewest number of patrons. Please take advantage of our eBook and eAudio resources, databases, and other online resources. We will make daily updates to social media. Thank you for your patronage. Steve Decker, Library Director. CROSS HOLLOW EVENT CENTER Diamond Z Indoor Arena and Cross Hollow Outdoor Arena will be closed for large events as of Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. Open riding will still be available. For questions, staff can be reached at 435-867-6284. HERITAGE CENTER AND FESTIVAL HALL Heritage Center and Festival Hall will be closed to the public until April 1st, 2020. Cleaning, building maintenance, and other necessary catch-up items will take place while the facility is closed, and staff will be available to answer questions and schedule future events. If you need assistance, please contact staff by phone: 435-865-2893 or by email: boxoffice@cedarcity.org. AQUATIC CENTER Aquatic Center is currently closed for the next few weeks with an anticipated reopen date of March 30, 2020. We will do our best to keep the community apprised of any and all changes. Our staff is available during normal business hours to answer questions by phone: 435-865-9223 or by email: aquatics@cedarcity.org. POLICE DEPARTMENT With the COVID-19 concerns, we will be suspending fingerprinting services until further notice, effective immediately. Thank you for your patience and understanding. LEISURE SERVICES PARK FACILITIES Park facilities are open for day-use and reservations are on hold.

Park facilities are open for day-use and reservations are on hold. LAKE ON THE HILLS Open for fishing

Open for fishing TRAILS Available for use

Available for use SPORTS AND RECREATION PROGRAMMING All recreational programming is closed for the next two weeks with an anticipated reopen date of Monday, March 30th, 2020. Registration for upcoming sports and recreational activities will remain open at this time. We will keep you posted with any and all changes. Please contact Jennifer Weaver at email: jweaver@cedarcity.org with any questions.