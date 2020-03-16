SUU’s Updated Decisions Regarding COVID-19

The following message was delivered to the SUU community via email at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Dear SUU Campus Community:

Given the quickly changing situation involving the coronavirus throughout the country and in Utah, institutional decisions continue to evolve and restrictions continue to tighten. Southern Utah University is doing its best to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is why we are updating some of the decisions announced late last week.

Effective immediately and until the end of the semester:

All instruction for Spring 2020 (including final exams, science labs, etc.) will be delivered remotely. The only exception will be for one-on-one flight instruction.

The in-person Testing Center and Tutoring Center services will not be offered for the remainder of the semester. However, both testing and tutoring services will be offered virtually.

The Student Center and student housing will remain open. Food Services will be available in Thunderbird Circle, the cafeteria located in the Student Center. Other dining options in the Student Center will be closed for the rest of the semester.

The first floor of the Library and campus computer labs will remain open. We’re mindful that students will need access to computers to complete online courses and want to be accommodating where we can be.

No Utah System of Higher Education institution will offer tuition reimbursement because classes are still being taught remotely.

In regards to the work of our employees the goal is to limit face-to-face interaction. All faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to conduct their work virtually. Some individuals may be able to do so working from home while others may prefer to come to campus and work privately in their offices. Exceptions include academic college and department offices, as well as individuals who must interact with the public in a face-to-face manner. Employees should work with their supervisors for details.

For all student employees whose jobs are disrupted as a result of these temporary adjustments, the university will continue their pay through the semester. In order to qualify for continuing pay the employee must be willing to accept alternate work. The HR Department will be responsible to reassign them to other jobs on campus.

All athletic practices and competitions are canceled.

The PE Building’s recreation facilities (swimming pool, basketball courts, fitness center, climbing wall, etc.) will be closed. All intramural and club sports are canceled for the remainder of spring semester.

SUU Outdoor’s Garage will remain open for equipment rentals.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is still available but moving to remote delivery of counseling/consultation as quickly as possible. See the full message.

These decisions are difficult to make but these are extraordinary times as our country works together to prevent the spreadof COVID-19. It is a fast-moving situation and there may be additional changes ahead. I encourage all of us – students, faculty and staff – to work together to get through this trying time. As I’ve said many times during these past few weeks, even with all of these rapid changes, SUU will continue to fulfill its core mission – providing quality higher education.

If you have additional questions, we will hold two virtual forums on Monday, March 23, one at Noon and another at 4:00 pm. More details about the forum will be announced later this week.

For the latest information about COVID-19 visit go.suu.edu/coronavirus.

Scott L. Wyatt