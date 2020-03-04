Thunderbird Softball Defeats Power Five Wisconsin at Sun Devil Classic

The Thunderbird softball team finished play in Tempe, Arizona with a thrilling win against Big 10 Wisconsin in the Sun Devil Classic hosted at Arizona State University on Sunday, March 1.

Southern Utah scored at the top of the first and second innings, when Makall Whetten and Brooke Brown both crossed home plate for the Thunderbirds.

Whetten scored in the top of the first inning with a solo homerun, which pushed the momentum into the Thunderbirds’ hands as they held the Badgers to zero runs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the second inning, Brown hit a double and advanced to third base as Dream Weaver hit a line drive down the third base line. Caught by a Badger, Brown tagged up at third base and scored for the Thunderbirds.

Junior transfer Koreyn Coddington earned the win for the Thunderbirds as she pitched the complete seven innings, only giving up three hits. This is now Coddington’s second win for the Thunderbirds as she also earned the win against Oregon State in early February.

“As I turned around and saw my teammates behind me, I knew they had my back,” said Coddington. “It’s a lot easier to perform well when everyone is on the same page.”

The Thunderbirds dropped four other contests in Tempe against Maryland twice (3-2), Wisconsin (15-2) and the hosting team, Arizona State University (12-0).

The Thunderbirds’ next contest will be on the road in Riverside, California on March 6-8. They will compete against California State University at Bakersfield, Michigan State, California Baptist and University of California Riverside.

Story by: Skyler Ball

skylerball@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of: SUU Athletics