Abortion Trigger Clause Bill Introduced in Utah Legislature

A recent proposal in the Utah state Legislature is challenging Roe v. Wade.

According to St. George News, the new proposal would make it a felony to perform an abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or serious threat to the health of the mother. The punishment for having an abortion could lead to up to 15 years in prision.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 4-2 on Feb. 26 to advance this legislation as Senate Bill 174, according to the Daily Herald.

Senate Bill 174 is being sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, a republican representative from Riverton.

The bill however contains a “trigger clause” meaning that the restriction wouldn’t go into effect unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a controversal case that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

Utah is one of several conservative states in the U.S. to construct greater restrictions on abortions. Alabama passed a near-total ban on abortions last year. Other states have passed bans on abortions after six weeks such as Utah, Ohio, Alabama, and Georgia, along with seeral more.

Although none of these restrictions from other states have gone to effect, many pro-choice advocates have condemned the restrictions across the U.S.

According to Karrie Galloway, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of Utah, this change in policy causes a lot of anxiety for women throughout the state.

“The anticipation of rushing it through the Legislature with no real discussion, no real consideration of how it impacts families’ lives…[it has] made a lot of people anxious about what their access options are,” Galloway told St. George News.

This new proposal has received considerable support in the republican dominated Legislature in Utah. Although these restrictions will not be instituted unless Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will allow for immediate implementation.

