Flippin’ Birds Lose by Slight Margin to Utah State

The Southern Utah University Flippin’ Birds fell short against Utah State University on Friday, Feb. 14. Even with plenty of strong performances from the Flippin’ Birds, Utah State came out on top.

SUU gymnastics is now 2-3 in conference and 4-5 overall.

The Flippin’ Birds posted a score of 196.450, and the Aggies a 196.525. This was Utah State’s third highest score in program history.

Southern Utah posted a score of 49.125 on vault, 49.125 on bars, 48.950 on beam, and a high floor routine total of 49.250. This was SUU’s highest road performance and third highest score of the season, but a slight margin of error allowed Utah State to win.

SUU’s Shylen Murakami finished co-event champion in bars, and Caitlyn Kho and Morgan Alfaro were co-event champions on vault. They led SUU in finishing with a high team score.

Madison McBride led the Flippin’ Birds on the floor with a 9.900. There were also strong performances from Molly Jozwiakowski and Hannah Nipp who both scored a 9.875. Hannah Nipp also posted a high score of 9.900 on beam.

SUU gymnastics will return home next week and face the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

For tickets to the meet, visit tbirdtickets.com or the American First Event Center Ticket Office.

Story by: Alex Sims

simsa1997@yahoo.com

Photo by: Southern Utah University Athletics