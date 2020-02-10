Sanders Gets 20th Win as Women’s Basketball Sweeps Portland State

Southern Utah University women’s basketball traveled to Portland, Oregon and beat the Portland State Vikings 81-72, giving head coach Tracy Sanders her 20th win with the T-Birds.

The win marked the first time since the 2014-15 season that women’s basketball won back-to-back conference road games.

Road Sweep is so SWEET 💪 https://t.co/1eciN2WS5d — Tracy Sanders (@TracySanders34) February 9, 2020

Although the Vikings held an early lead, junior forward Darri Frandsen hit a mid-range shot and the end of the first quarter to give the T-Birds a 19-17 lead that they never surrendered.

Senior guard Harley Hansen scored seven of her 10 points in the second quarter, helping the T-Birds extend their lead to 39-34. Hansen also recorded six assists in the game.

Q4 | Easy Two 👊 pic.twitter.com/ywH9KfOdsa — SUU W. Basketball 🏀 (@SUUWBasketball) February 8, 2020

SUU extended their lead in the second half while shooting 54 percent from the field as the Vikings never got closer than seven points and trailed by as many as 14 points.

Ashley Larsen scored a season-high 22 points in the win for the T-Birds, while Rebecca Cardenas notched 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Cardenas also moved into eighth all-time in SUU scoring, passing Anne Westwood Higbee.

Q4 | And ANOTHERRRRRRR for Ash!!! pic.twitter.com/X8YixN1HtR — SUU W. Basketball 🏀 (@SUUWBasketball) February 8, 2020

Junior forward Jessica Chatman scored 13 points, while Frandsen recorded 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Five Vikings scored in double figures, led by junior guard Kylie Jimenez with 16 points and eight steals and senior forward Jordan Stotler who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Belle Fraizer, Desirae Hansen and Tatiana Streun each scored 10 points for the Vikings.

SUU moves to 12-9 overall on the season with a 6-6 record in conference play, their best mark since going 6-12 in 2014-15. The T-Birds now sit in sixth place in the conference standings.

Women’s basketball will be in action on Feb. 13 against Sacramento State in the America First Event Center as they look to avenge a loss earlier in the season. This will be the first home game for the team since Jan. 27.

Story by: Kurt Meacham

kurtleymeacham@gmail.com

Photo by: SUU Athletics