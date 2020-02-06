SUUSA Senate Meeting 2/4

On Feb. 4, Southern Utah University Student Association held its weekly Senate Meeting. The meeting was the shortest of the semester so far, but it had several announcements.

The App Development Club is in the process of developing an online ordering app for the campus’ restaurants. Starting on Feb. 10 they will be conducting surveys to get a better insight into what students would want for the app.

Along with that, a limited beta test is being worked on. The beta will be available on Android and only have Outtakes’ coffee to begin testing. There isn’t yet a release date, however, the hope is that it will be released soon.

For students with an interest in politics and higher education, SUU will be lobbying at the capital on Feb. 14. Students interested in attending can contact the Leavitt Center.

There will be a Meet Your Reps event on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include dogs, Domino’s pizza and, of course, members of SUUSA. Along with this, there will be an academic advising survey with the hopes of improving the experience for students.

The Black Student Union is hosting a screening of “BlacKkKlansman” in the campus theater at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

Finally, the Greek Life representative Madison Hufford, a freshman majoring in political science and criminal justice, talked about the Alpha Phi philanthropy week.

The rodeo themed events are all dedicated to the overall goal of raising awareness of women’s heart health. There will be daily events from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

“Every year women in their twenties are affected by their cardiac health… we want to raise awareness for that,” Hufford said.

SUUSA Senate Meetings are held every Tuesday at 11:30 to 1 p.m. in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by Alex Schilling

Photo Courtesy of Alex Schilling