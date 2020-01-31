Balanced Scoring Attack Leads Women’s Basketball Past

Six players scored in double figures as the Southern Utah University women’s basketball rolled past the Weber State Wildcats 87-71 in Ogden on Jan. 30.

Senior point guard Rebecca Cardenas led the way for the T-Birds, notching her second double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 assists. She also recorded four steals and five rebounds.

Cardenas recorded the 444th assist of her career, putting her in second place for SUU’s all-time assists, behind only Kim Free. She also moved into a tie for tenth on SUU’s all-time scoring list, tying her with Breanu Reid at 1,056 career points.

The T-Birds defense caused problems for the Wildcats all night, scoring 26 points off of 22 forced turnovers.

Although the Wildcats scored the first points of the game, that would be their only lead as SUU freshman forward Shalyn Fano scored nine of her 12 points to help the T-Birds to a 22-11 lead. The T-Birds would lead 40-26 at the half.

Senior guard Harley Hansen finished the game with 16 points and four steals, while forwards Jessica Chatman and Ashley Larsen scored ten points apiece. Freshman Madelyn Eaton added 14 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

This win is only the T-Birds’ second road victory of the season, compared to seven road losses.

Wildcat freshman forward Daryn Hickok led her team with 30 points while going 12-17 from the free-throw line.

The T-Birds now hold a 10-8 overall record on the season while going 4-5 in Big Sky Conference play. The team will now travel to Pocatello, Idaho to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. on Pluto TV.

Story by: Kurt Meacham

kurtleymeacham@gmail.com

Photo by: SUU Athletics