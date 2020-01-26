Kobe Bryant Dead at 41 in a California Helicopter Crash

CALABASAS, Calif. – Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to TMZ sports. Bryant’s private helicopter erupted in flames, and all five people on board died.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and holder of the number four spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list passed away at 41 years old.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed TMZ’s report. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not involved in the crash.

Story by: Connor Sanders

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

