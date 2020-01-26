Sports

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41 in a California Helicopter Crash

- by Connor Sanders
Kobe Bryant

CALABASAS, Calif. – Kobe Bryant  died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to TMZ sports. Bryant’s private helicopter erupted in flames, and all five people on board died.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and holder of the number four spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list passed away at 41 years old.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed TMZ’s report. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not involved in the crash.

Story by: Connor Sanders
sports@suunews.net
Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Checking in with SUU Men’s and Women’s Basketball

SUU gymnastics

Event Title Claiming Thunderbirds Pick Up A Road Win in New Hampshire

T-Birds in the NFL

T-Birds in the NFL 2019 Season Recap