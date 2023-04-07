Track and field to compete at the Utah Spring Classic

After a three-meet split in California last weekend, the Southern Utah University track and field team will be on the road again, traveling to Salt Lake City to compete in the Utah Spring Classic on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8.

Last time out

The Thunderbirds track and field team competed in the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, the Mike Fanelli Classic in San Francisco and the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic in Irvine.

At the Stanford Invitational, senior Haley Tanne ran an incredible race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, achieving a time of 10 minutes and 15.15 seconds. The time was fast enough to guarantee Tanne a spot in the NCAA regionals and break her own school record.

Competing at the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic, sophomore Jentry Skidmore brought home the gold medal in the long jump with a distance of 19-3 ½, which was good for third all-time in school history.

Athletes to watch

The women’s 4×100 relay team will look to build upon their dominant start to this season. After taking gold in their last two meets and setting a school record with a time of 44.5, this group is showing they are hard to beat.

Sophomore Savannah Nielson will look to continue her climb in the record books for the 100-meter hurdles after moving to eighth all-time with a time of 14.36.

Where to watch

The Utah Spring Classic can be streamed on the Pac-12 website.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics