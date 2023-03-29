SUU opens new health clinic free to students

Southern Utah University partnered with FourPoints Health to open a new on-campus health clinic dedicated to providing students with medical care without fees.

The clinic opened on Mar. 13 and will be open to students from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. Students can find the clinic on the first floor of the Bennion Building in room 111.

FourPoints Health will be running the clinic for SUU and will assist students on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis, so no appointments can be made. The clinic will not serve as a substitute for an ER.

“All the services will be provided by FourPoints,” said Brian Fullerton, the SUU executive director of recreation and wellness. “So it’s basically like a third-party contract with FourPoints to operate the equipment.”

The clinic’s primary goal is to ease students’ financial burden when it comes to medical care.

“The SUU Student Health Clinic will provide much-needed on-campus medical care to assist students in pursuing their academic goals,” Fullerton said. “The goal was to remove as many barriers to health care as we could, and we are thrilled to be able to provide quality care in an easy-to-access location for students.”

The services that the clinic will provide include:

— Preventative care

— Cold and flu treatment

— Non-emergency injuries

— Basic lab services, including COVID, strep, influenza, pregnancy, urinary and drug screenings

— Women’s health

— Pharmaceutical services, not including controlled substances like narcotics, benzos, opioids, etc.

— Health education

— Chronic care management

— Nutrition guidance

The clinic was funded through a $44 increase in student fees during the Spring and Fall 2022 semesters.

The clinic will be for student use only. Faculty, staff and the general public will be unable to use this service.

For more information about the clinic, visit its official page on the SUU website.

Story and photos by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net