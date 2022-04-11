Arts Festival at the Beverley delights

The Southern Utah Museum of Art and Southern Utah University partnered with the Beverley Center for the Arts to bring Cedar City an arts festival on Saturday, April 9.

Spread from the Greenshow Stage to the SUMA gallery and everywhere in between, art of all mediums was available to envelop the public.

The Greenshow Stage featured the two main performances.

The first feature was Balloon Ballet. This collaborative piece of work brought sculpture and choreography together through the works of Jason Hackenwerth, a multidisciplinary artist, and Larry Keigwin, a choreographer and curator. SUU dancers were able to work with these extraordinary talents to bring their vision to the stage. The bright balloon sculptures worn by the dancers brought a unique experience to the audience.

The other performance was brought to the stage by Playmakers and the Utah Shakespeare Festival. The cast of the upcoming “Honk! Jr.” performed numerous musical numbers, earning a chuckle from everyone on the lawn.

The SUMA plaza featured other musical performances Madi Barth, Give Me Rent and Star Search winner Mountaintop Sound. Within the gallery itself, Jordan Sanders, Jon Yerby and Sara Penny provided excellent ambiance to those who chose to wander the SUU Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit and those who chose to simply sit and listen.

“Kolob Canyon Review,” SUU’s student-run literary journal, also provided a reading including Katie Lloyd’s “You Will Know Botany” which was the 2021 editors’ choice winner for fiction.

Attendees also had the opportunity to hear the rapturous music provided by accordionist Ross Murdock as he wandered about the festival.

Individuals were also able to watch chalk artists in action on the SUMA plaza and even enter art pieces of their own if they were feeling up to the challenge. The art pieces remain on display and a glorious sight to anyone who visits SUMA.

Across the street, children were able to become art through face painting, drumming and a jaunt with a parachute thanks to SUU’s artsFusion.

Of course, live performances were not the only art provided. Local artists pulled no stops as they presented everything from live pottery demonstrations to long-bearded garden gnomes—there was almost nothing missing.

However, nothing is perfect and due to four last-minute cancellations, there was not a food truck in sight, just many empty and brightly colored tables.

Jessica Kinsey, as well as two SUU students, Stefanee Cordova and Keslie Stonely with the Organization and Administration classes, deserve a standing ovation for their hard work, dedication and overall triumph in putting on the seven-hour festival.

The general opinion was summed up by Stonely, “If you were not able to attend this year, we hope to see you in future years to come.”

Article and Photos by: Audrey Gee

