Summer-themed events welcome SUU students back for another semester

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting a series of events from Monday, Jan. 10 until Friday, Jan. 14 to welcome students back for the spring semester.

On Monday, Jan. 10, SPB teamed up with the Veterans Resource and Support Center to kick off the week with a “Mamma Mia!”-themed breakfast in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room. Over 100 pancakes were served and everyone was encouraged to wear 1970s coastal wear.

The Southern Utah Museum of Art hosted its Pop Girl Summer event Monday evening to show a sneak peak of a new exhibition showcasing Billy Schenck and Andy Warhol. Students enjoyed a chili bar, pictures from a photo booth and pop-art inspired activities with one lucky student winning an iPad.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6-8 p.m., students will have the opportunity to go to the Indoor Stargazing event in the Starlight Room. The event graphic invites students to don their flip-flops and take a break from the stress of a new semester by coloring and eating Moon Pies.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 12, an Indoor Beach Party will be hosted in the Ballroom. This event will be reminiscent of a typical summer beach day consisting of volleyball, badminton and limbo.

The summer theme was chosen to remind students of the warm weather and carefree times when there was no homework or responsibilities.

“Seasonal depression is a serious problem when it comes to retention and a student’s mental health,” SPB Event Director Morgan Hansen explained.

The Women’s Basketball Pre-Party will be in the Living Room on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The goal of this event is for students to get in touch with their inner school spirit. T-Birds are encouraged to wear SUU gear before heading to the game that tips off after the event ends at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 14, students can get in their imaginary vehicles and travel around the Ballroom for the Indoor Road Trip event from 5-6:30 p.m. This is a brand new event at SUU where different destinations will be set up on backdrops. Students will be given Creamies and ice cream bars as they fill up at their gas station stop.

To end the activity-filled week, students are invited to dance the night away at SUU’s Summer Dance in the Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 8-11 p.m. Students are encouraged to wear neon colors or white for this blacklight dance party.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

