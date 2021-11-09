SUU to award $2000 in scholarships to registered students

It’s once again the time of year that Southern Utah University students register for spring semester.

Registration for T-Birds who have at least 90 credits opened on Nov. 9 at 8 a.m., but seniors can continue to register throughout the upcoming weeks.

For juniors who have 60-89 credits, registration opens on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Sophomores, students that have 30-59 credits, can begin to register for their classes on Monday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. Following this, advanced freshmen, or those that have up to 29 credits, can register Nov. 17 at 8 a.m.

Incoming students will not need to worry about registering for their classes, as their Student Success Advisor and Assistant Coach for Excellence and Success will register them after students have paid their enrollment deposit.

Most exciting of all, the class with the most students registered by Nov. 24 will be awarded four $500 scholarships. Students can check their class’ progress at the Nest in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, room 178, throughout the upcoming weeks.

“The faster you register, the more likely you are to get the classes and professors you want,” stressed Student Involvement and Leadership Coordinator Kolton Pierson. “The classes you choose will help you get your degree, ultimately leading you to the life you want to live.”

Students can register for classes through their mySUUportal and selecting registration: schedule builder. From there, students can put together their schedule by looking up classes, looking up professors or by selecting the type of classes they want.

Those with any questions about their classes or majors should make an appointment with their student success advisor, take advantage of their student success advisor’s walk-in schedule or enter the Nest.

Article by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net