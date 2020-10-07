Thundercast: “Man that’s WAC”

Hosts Connor Sanders and Jake Williams discussed the news surrounding Southern Utah University athletics and the rumors of leaving the Big Sky Conference in Wednesday’s episode of “The Thundercast”.

Last week SUU reported that the school had not received an official offer to leave the conference it has belonged to since 2012 for football. Sanders and Williams analyze the report by an independent college athletics newsletter called ‘Extra Points’ alleging that SUU was seeking a move to the Western Athletic Conference.

Join the hosts as they take a closer look at how the move to the WAC, who does not support football as an official sport, would affect the Thunderbirds. Could the move to a new conference offer opportunities for new athletic programs like baseball or swimming? What other dominoes would fall in the process of conference realignment?

