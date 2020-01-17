Cardenas Eclipses 1,000 Point Mark in Loss at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah University women’s basketball traveled to Flagstaff, Arizona and fell to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 84-76 on Jan. 16.

Senior point guard Rebecca Cardenas reached the 1,000 career point mark. Cardenas is the fourteenth player to reach the milestone in SUU history. She finished with 26 points on 10/19 shooting from the field.

The T-Birds started the game off slow, ending the first period down 18-6. The team scored 32 points in the second quarter while shooting 70 percent from the floor, but still trailed 43-38 going into halftime.

Although the T-Birds were able to keep the game close, they never took the lead in the second half.

Senior guard Harley Hansen added 16 points and five steals, while redshirt junior Jessica Chatman pitched in 10 points and four rebounds of her own.

Sophomore Nina Radford led the Lumberjacks with 19 points in 28 minutes of play. Junior Jacey Bailey pitched in 18 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Regan Schenck scored 12 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

The loss drops the Lady T-Birds record to 8-6 overall with a 2-3 record in Big Sky Conference play, while the Lumberjacks improve to 7-8 overall with a 4-2 record in conference play.

The Lady T-Birds will now travel to Sacramento State to take on the Hornets, who are coming off a 73-63 loss to Northern Colorado, on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

Story by: Kurt Meacham

kurtleymeacham@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics