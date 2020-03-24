Rentals Continue at SUU Outdoors, Other Programs Suspended

SUU’s campus resources have been subject to a series of COVID-19 restrictions, with many moving to virtual interactions. SUU Outdoors continues to operate, though several programs and services have been suspended.

Basecamp is open, and rental gear is still available for pickup at the SUU Outdoors garage. During this time social distancing is encouraged, so create an appropriate amount of space from others when visiting.

SUU Outdoors staff will not be working the climbing wall, as it and all other recreational facilities in the PE building are closed.

The challenge course on the far west side of campus is also closed for the remainder of the semester.

While students can still visit Basecamp for ideas and information concerning their own personal outdoor recreation, the student-led trips program has been suspended.

The following trips have been cancelled and any student that was planning to attend should make adjustments accordingly:

March

28: Canyoneering – Zion Area

28: Bouldering – St. George

April

4: Climbing – St. George

4: Canyoneering – Zion Area

11: SUP (Stand-up Paddleboarding) – St. George

11: Canyoneering – St. George (Female Series)

17-19: Backpacking – Coyote Gulch

SUU Outdoors encourages students to spend time outside where and when permissible, and to continue the practice of social distancing during any recreational activity.

All restrictions and cancellations are intended to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Visit go.suu.edu/coronavirus to stay up-to-date on ongoing university adjustments.

Story and Photos by: Reyce Knutson

outdoors@suunews.net