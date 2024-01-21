Campus leaders share advice with SUU students at ‘Ask Me Anything’ event

Southern Utah University students had the opportunity to get valuable advice from accomplished leaders on Thursday, Jan. 18. The event, labeled “Ask Me About Leadership,” was organized by the SUU Omicron Delta Kappa Circle and featured campus leaders such as Dean Jean Boreen, ODK president Lisa Hardy and many other SUU faculty.

Boreen, who is the dean over the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, shared her insights on the power of listening with the attendees.

“For me, leadership means that I stop and take the time to listen to people and get a sense of what they need. In my leadership capacity as a dean, it’s definitely important to know what people need from me,” said Boreen. “Stop and listen to students and faculty, take all that information and then figure out how to go forward. People who don’t listen are doomed to say and do things that are not in the best interest of the people they represent.”

Hardy also shared her unique perspective on leadership. Boreen had previously emphasized the need to listen to feedback, and Hardy complemented this advice by talking about more internal leadership habits.

“The key to leadership is being hyper-aware of your strengths and weaknesses,” said Hardy. “And then, because you are aware of them, you can surround yourself with people who equal out — where you are weak they can help fill in, and where you are strong they can help you take the lead. A good leader knows how to build a good team because they are aware of what their strengths and weaknesses are.”

Hardy also emphasized the importance of leadership in order to make the world a better place.

“We need leaders in our world today,” said Hardy. “When students can recognize that leadership isn’t just about being the person who makes all the decisions but about bringing people together to create a cohesive decision-making process — that’s the kind of people we need right now.”

ODK is a national organization that focuses on developing leadership qualities and strengthening individual character. For more information on the SUU circle, visit their website.

Author: Nick Stein

Photos: Courtesy of SUU

life@suunews.net