Thunderbirds stand out at Lumberjack Team Challenge

The Southern Utah University men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Friday, Jan. 19.

Men’s

The Thunderbirds had many top finishes in the meet, beginning with Nelson Douglas finishing first in the 200-meter dash at 21.58 seconds. Third overall and the second Thunderbird was Noah Bringhurst at 21.81 seconds. Southern Utah also took the top four spots in the 400 with Dylan Gibsons’ 46.56-second finish leading the way. SUU was able to take home the victory in the 4×400 relay as well, finishing with a time of 3:11.86.

The men’s team dominated the jumping events, as well. In the high jump, senior Joren McKeever finished first at 2.09 meters. In the triple jump, Astley Davis finished in first, leaping to 15.49 meters. On top of that, Davis finished second in the long jump, only behind another Thunderbird, Cedar English, who jumped 7.52 meters.

Women’s

In the 200, SUU freshman Jayden Lightford put on a show, finishing in third place at 25.06 seconds. Shante Myrie finished in fifth in the same event and took third in the 400, finishing with a time of 56.96 seconds. In the 60-meter hurdles, junior Savannah Nielson got 8.67 seconds, good for third overall.

Junior Ajia Hughes dominated both the high jump and triple jump. She tallied a 1.73-meter high jump, good for first, and finished first in the triple jump at 11.76 meters.

What’s next?

Both the men’s and women’s teams will participate at the University of Washington Invitational in Seattle on Jan. 26 and 27.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Noah Hales for SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net