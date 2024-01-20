Students network with local businesses at job fair

Employers from the community lined booths around the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom on Wednesday, Jan. 17. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Utah University students in search of a job were invited to come and learn more about various employment opportunities.

The job fair is an event held once per semester by SUU’s Career Center with the goal of helping students find a reliable source of income.

Assistant Director of Employer Relations Jerry Ross, who played a key role in planning the job fair, said, “I firmly believe that one of the biggest stressors students have is being able to support themselves while they are going to school.”

Ross’ role at SUU is to find employers that are eager to hire college students and help them meet their financial needs. These needs vary from student to student, depending on their situation. Some students are just searching for a job to pay their bills, while others are looking for internships that will flesh out their resumes and help them find careers after college.

“It’s a melting pot in that room,” Ross explained. “I look at all of the majors we have at SUU, and the first thing I do is try and make sure I have something that fits everyone.”

At the job fair, students met a variety of businesses, including Chrysalis, Ninefold Marketing and Vivint Home Security. There were even campus entities in attendance, such as SUU News and the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service.

While the job fair has passed, there are many resources for students who are still in need of a job. On Feb. 21, the Career Center will be holding a Career and Internship Fair, aimed at students looking for graduate-level jobs and summer internships.

For those looking for something more specific, SUU is partnered with Handshake, an online networking platform designed for college students. Every student has access to a Handshake profile through their SUU Portal, where they will be provided with customized job listings based on their major and year in school.

“If I had one piece of advice, it would be to interact with the Career Center more,” said Ross.

The Career Center is located on the second floor of the Sharwan Smith Student Center. They offer a variety of services, including resume workshops, assistance with finding jobs and even interview prep. For more information on the Career Center and their services, visit their website.

