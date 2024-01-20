A.P.E.X. Event: Music in the Civil Rights Movement

Jan. 18 marked the first Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. event of 2024. The event was a performance of “Martin and Music,” a musical reimagining of Martin Luther King Jr.’s works, created by its performers, Charles Holt and Gerald C. Rivers, to spread King’s message about civil rights and the power of music.

Rivers took on the persona of King and recited some of his lesser-known speeches.

Holt tied music into the show by performing songs from the Civil Rights Movement, such as “God’s Been Good To Me,” “Balm in Gilead” and “Amazing Grace.”

“The music was actually the soundtrack of the movement,” explained Holt. “As they were marching and put in jail, they would sing songs. Music had a very important part to the Civil Rights Movement.”

The performance was very intimate. Holt captivated the audience with his voice — one could have easily heard a pin drop once Holt finished singing.

Before the performance, Holt said, “Music is the great language and the communicator that brings us all together.”

The show concluded with a Q&A where audience members were able to ask both Holt and Rivers questions. Rivers explained that “Martin and Music” is “meant to be a shared experience.”

Holt encouraged the audience to embrace discomfort and keep an open mind. “We need to be uncomfortable,” said Holt. “We need to hear all of what was said.”

As Rivers concluded the event, he added, “We do this for one person to get it. Don’t leave here the way you came in. When you leave here today, take something with you.”

The next A.P.E.X. event will take place on Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m. and will feature Southern Utah University professor Douglas Ipson.

Author: Christina Schweiss

Photos: Christina Schweiss

Editor: Nick Stein

life@suunews.net