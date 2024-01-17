Southern Utah to travel to Utah Tech for conference matchup

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will face off against conference rival Utah Tech University. The Thunderbirds will travel to St. George and play the Trailblazers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. This matchup can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Southern Utah

SUU has lost four of their last five games and are coming off a loss to Stephen F. Austin State University. Southern Utah has struggled on the year with a record of 4-10, but they are 2-3 in conference play, leaving them tied for sixth with Utah Tech in the Western Athletic Conference.

Shooting has been the Thunderbirds’ biggest problem this season, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 25.6% from three. On top of that, they are only shooting 60% at the free-throw line.

Despite the shooting struggles, there are big talents on the team. SUU was led by Megan Smith, who averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks before getting injured. Forward Ava Uhrich, who averages 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, and guard Daylani Ballena, who averages 14.6 points and 3.6 assists, have stepped up since losing Smith.

High-percentage shooting and defending the three-point shot for these SUU stars will be key to securing a win against the Trailblazers, who average 74.9 points per game versus SUU’s 65.9.

Utah Tech

Utah Tech has also lost four of their last five games after dropping their last matchup against Stephen F. Austin. They currently sit at 8-8 while matching SUU’s 2-3 conference play record.

The Trailblazers are led by powerhouse guard Breaunna Gillen, who averages 15.5 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals. The other offensive threats for Utah Tech are guards Macie Warren and Maddie Warren, who both put up 15 points per game.

The Trailblazers outperform the Thunderbirds in many key per-game stats, including points, assists and steals. Utah Tech also shoots at a higher percentage from every part of the floor. However, one issue they could quickly run into is allowing points in the paint. The main cause of their recent losses has been due to an inability to get defensive stops.

What is at stake?

Because of their identical conference score, a win for either team means going up in the WAC standings. With both teams also in tough droughts, a win could also give either team the momentum and confidence they need to continue through the season stronger.

Author: Jacob McQueary

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net