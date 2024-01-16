Meet digital nomad Kym Wylder at the Outdoor Education Series

SUU Outdoors will host a lecture from travel influencer Kim Flores for their first Outdoor Education Seminar of the year at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. A graduate of the University of the Parks, Flores transitioned out of a career in hospitality and hotel management to travel and share her adventures online as Kym Wylder. She will be speaking to students about how to build a lifestyle that prioritizes their passions and how social media has become a useful tool for sharing her journey and finding opportunities.

As an SUU student, Flores achieved a myriad of titles and goals as a member of the Southern Utah University Student Association and Alpha Phi. After graduating in 2009, she began a career in tourism and hospitality that took her across the western U.S., living and working in five different states before eventually settling in Seattle, Washington, and becoming the national director of sales for Loews Hotels, a luxury hotel chain.

When the pandemic halted the travel and tourism industries in 2020, Flores transitioned into a remote hotel consulting role so she could explore the world. “I’ve reimagined my life to prioritize what truly excites me, emphasizing ‘working to live’ rather than ‘living to work,’ and have been showing others it’s possible by sharing my digital nomad story online,” she said.

Since then, her travels have taken her to extraordinary places such as up Mount Rainier and down the Colorado River. In 2024, she plans to overland through Mexico and eventually resume her international travels that were placed on hold during the pandemic. “It’s transformed me into the person I once daydreamed of in windowless hotel offices,” Flores said of her adventures so far.

Social media has been a catalyst for Flores, allowing her to open doors, make connections and build networks that have helped her achieve a life spent traveling while working remotely. She shares travel recommendations, remote working tips and photos of her adventures with her community of over 8,000 followers on Instagram.

Her lecture will teach students about the power of designing a life that they want to live. “I’ll share my journey, emphasizing the value of outdoor experiences for well-being, the soul’s thirst for exploration, the personal growth gained from adventure and facing fears, and pursuing your passions to avoid future regrets. I’ll also discuss how sharing your story on social media can inspire others, forge connections, unlock dream opportunities and provide the resources needed to make them a reality,” Flores shared.

After years of working for the weekend, Flores has found a way out of the typical nine-to-five cycle that often leaves professionals hopeless and without hobbies. To hear how Flores encourages SUU community members to venture out on their own journeys, join SUU Outdoors for “Wylder Compass: From Corporate Grind to Adventure.” Visit the SUU Outdoors website and Instagram for more events happening this semester.

Author: Lily Brunson

Photos courtesy of Kym Wylder on Instagram

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net