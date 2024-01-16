Former SUU football player selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Former Southern Utah University football player Miles Killebrew was revealed as a member of the 2024 American Football Conference Pro Bowl roster on Jan. 3 as well as the 2023 All-Pro Team. Although Killebrew is listed by his team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as a defensive back, he received the accolade for the significant impact he made as a member of special teams.

During the NFL’s 2023 regular season, Killebrew racked up 13 special teams tackles and made some huge plays for the Steelers. He blocked a Baltimore Ravens punt for a safety, putting two points on the board, and batted another punt out of the air against the New England Patriots to give his team great field position. The impressive resume contributed heavily to voters selecting him as the AFC’s sole “special teamer.”

Killebrew’s eight-year professional career ties him for the longest-tenured SUU player in the NFL. In 2016, he was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 111th pick, making him the highest drafted football player in Thunderbird history. After playing five seasons with the Lions, Killebrew signed with the Steelers in 2021 and has been with them since.

In his time at SUU, Killebrew was an outstanding defender, putting together back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons in his junior and senior year and earning multiple Big Sky recognitions.

The Pro Bowl will include a skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. and a championship on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 3-6 p.m. Both events can be viewed on ESPN.

Author: Kale Nelson

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net