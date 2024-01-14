Women’s basketball falls to Lumberjacks despite Uhrich’s career-high 19 points

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team was defeated by Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday, Jan. 13, by a score of 68-53. SUU falls to 4-10 overall and 2-3 in Western Athletic Conference play, while the Lumberjacks move to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the WAC.

First quarter

The Lumberjacks started off strong, scoring the game’s first nine points in just two minutes. The Thunderbirds responded after a quick timeout with Ava Uhrich finding the middle of the zone and dishing it down to Ashley Banks for an easy two points.

After SUU cut the lead to two, SFA had a 8-2 spurt to put them up 22-14 after the first quarter.

Second quarter

The Thunderbirds shot just 33% from the field in the second quarter but were able to outscore the Lumberjacks 13-12 due to a stout defensive effort that forced four turnovers.

Uhrich led all scorers in the second with eight points. The Lumberjacks carried a 34-27 lead into the break.

Third quarter

Both teams shot over 50% in the quarter with the difference being turnovers. The Lumberjacks forced six turnovers and were able to tally nine points off them. SFA’s bench also made a big contribution with seven points.

Points were not hard to come by for either team. Early on in the quarter, there were six possessions in a row in which a basket was made. The Thunderbirds’ inability to hit a three-pointer hurt them, as they did not make any in the period despite it being their highest-scoring quarter. Another late SFA run propelled them to a 54-42 lead.

Fourth quarter

The little hope that SUU still had quickly faded as the Lumberjacks pushed the lead to 17 and never let it drop below 14. The Thunderbirds shot 4/19 in the fourth, their worst shooting quarter of the game.

The Lumberjacks shot 36% from the floor in the period but made up for it by going 5/6 from the free-throw line. In the end, SFA was able to control the game, defeating the Thunderbirds 68-53.

SUU is now 1-1 all-time against SFA.

Key statistics

— For SUU, Uhrich scored 19 points on 9/22 from the floor with two assists and a team-leading eight rebounds.

— For SFA, redshirt senior Kurstyn Harden led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

— For SUU, senior Samantha Johnston tallied six points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

— SFA shot 45% from the floor and converted 5/19 three-pointers.

— For SFA, junior Zoe Nelson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

— SUU shot an abysmal 2/15 from three and 3/11 from the free-throw line.

— SFA outrebounded the Thunderbirds 33-22.

What’s next?

The Thunderbirds will visit their rivals at Utah Tech University on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. They will then hit the road to take on California Baptist University at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. Both games can be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

