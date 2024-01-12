STIL hosts event to determine the best pizza in town

For the duration of Southern Utah University’s Welcome Back Week the Student Involvement and Leadership Office hosts various activities. On Tuesday, Jan. 9 the student body gathered in the Sharwan Smith Student Center for a Pizza Restaurant War and where they voted on which pizza restaurant reigns supreme: Pizza Hut, Pizza Cart or Pizza Factory.

The entry line stretched from the Living Room all the way to the Rotunda. Students were provided pizza from the three restaurants, and after carefully tasting slices from each one, students voted for their favorite on a paper ballot.

Sophomore Jace Sumsion said the event was a fun activity for his group of friends. .

“We try to make it to a lot of events,” Sumsion said. “[We] like soup night — soup night is the best.”

When it comes to university-sponsored events, free food tends to be the reason many students like Sumsion attend. After enjoying the various pizza options, Sumsion decided that Pizza Hut was his favorite.

Once all the votes had been cast, STIL counted the ballots and announced that the most preferred pizza was Pizza Cart, a locally owned woodfire pizzeria. Pizza Factory took a close second, with only two votes less than the victor.

STIL will continue to host activities for the remainder of Welcome Back Week as well as the rest of the semester. To learn more about the STIL office and their upcoming events, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

Author: Heather Turner

Editor: Nick Stein

Photo: Courtesy of STIL

life@suunews.net