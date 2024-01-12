Southern Utah University awarded $1M EDA grant

In collaboration with Utah Tech University and Snow College, Southern Utah University obtained a five-year grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration totaling $1 million.

The idea started with an SUU-led post-pandemic research effort to explore the changing needs in the Utah workforce. This model specifically addresses challenges in the region, including the impact of population growth, rising housing costs, unfolding online work opportunities and the gap that comes with attaining high-wage skills.

One of 23 grants awarded to colleges and universities in 14 states, SUU’s proposal was the singular recipient in Utah for organizing programs to leverage assets, promote innovation and strengthen geographical economies.

The FutureReady Utah Worksite Ecosystem Project will be focused on rural and disadvantaged regions and will encourage collaboration between business resource organizations and employers to prepare for future growth.

According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, SUU will receive $200,000 in 2023 to continue to operate an EDA-designated University Center and will continue to receive annual funding from the grant for its duration.

This grant engages with 15 chambers of commerce, 10 business innovation centers and two economic development districts composed of 11 Utah counties.

In addition to taking training to rural college towns, a regional coordination council will work with each institution to provide accessible and affordable work pathways to offer students short-term entry points into higher-wage jobs in the workforce.

This multiregional approach requires collaboration between SUU, Utah Tech and Snow College to address the changing workforce needs in southern Utah. Following the proposal, all three institutions agreed to financially support the project with their combined contributions matching the awarded $1 million EDA grant.

While the focus is on offering opportunities to elevate careers and continue in the competitive workforce, the project also aims to strengthen skills in strategic economic sectors, develop their ability to lead and bring more high-wage jobs to southern Utah.

For more information regarding the grant, visit eda.gov.

