Women’s basketball stifles Utah Valley in exciting WAC matchup

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team defeated Utah Valley University on Saturday, Jan. 6, by a score of 71-58. With the win, SUU moves to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in Western Athletic Conference play. UVU falls to 5-8 and 0-4 in the WAC.

Although SUU was without leading scorer Megan Smith, they had four players score in double figures that helped get the job done.

First quarter

It was a slow start for the Thunderbirds. They were unable to find an offensive groove early and scored just six points in the period. As a team, SUU shot just 3/15 from the field.

UVU had a well-rounded attack in the first. They had five made baskets from five different players, allowing them to take a six-point lead heading into the second.

Second quarter

SUU started the quarter on an 11-0 run in just over four minutes. The Wolverines’ five turnovers led to eight points for the Thunderbirds.

Southern Utah’s Daylani Ballena tallied nine points, two assists and two steals in the period to help give the team a 28-21 lead at the break.

Third quarter

Utah Valley was dominated as they were held to 10 points on 3/16 shooting, their worst shooting quarter in the game. Southern Utah forced their way down low and finished with 14 points in the paint in the third.

SUU shot 9/15 in the quarter to push their lead up to 48-31.

Fourth quarter

Through three quarters the Wolverines were unable to get anything going offensively, putting up a dismal 31 points. The fourth was a different story, as they managed to hit six three-pointers and shoot 53% from the floor to score 27 points and give themselves a chance to make the game closer.

Although SUU was unable to keep their lead above 20 in the fourth, they controlled the game all the way down to the wire. The Thunderbirds had their best shooting quarter of the game going 9/15 to get the 71-58 win.

The Thunderbirds are now 18-9 all-time against UVU and have won three games in a row.

Key statistics

— UVU guard Jenna Dick led the way in scoring with 15 points, adding three rebounds as well.

— UVU forward Eleyana Tafisi had four points, six assists and five rebounds but shot just 2/12 from the field.

— SUU freshman Ava Uhrich tallied a career-high 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

— SUU guard Ballena scored 16 points, added two steals and totaled a new career-high eight assists.

— UVU shot just 35.6% from the field but converted 40% of their three-pointers hitting 10.

— SUU ended the night with 17 points off turnovers.

What’s next?

Southern Utah will make their way to Nacogdoches, Texas, to take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1:00 p.m. The game can be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net