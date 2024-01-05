Southern Utah loses fourth straight against Grand Canyon

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball struggled in their return to conference play against Grand Canyon University in a 78-60 defeat on Thursday night. With the loss, Southern Utah drops to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. Grand Canyon improves to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the WAC.

First quarter

Junior guard Naudia Evans got things started for GCU, making her first three-pointer in the first minute. Grand Canyon got out to an early lead, but senior guard Daylani Ballena scored her first two points of the game for SUU to cut the lead to six with just over four minutes left. GCU graduate student Laura Erikstrup led all players at the end of the first with 10 points, and the Lopes led 25-13.

Second quarter

Southern Utah struggled to score in the second period, scoring only six points total and shooting just 3/11 from the field and 0/2 from three. Grand Canyon dominated down low since SUU was missing centers Megan Smith and Ashley Banks due to injuries, scoring 18 of their 20 second-quarter points in the paint along with seven offensive rebounds. The Lopes also shot an efficient 50% from the field and led 47-19 at the break.

Third quarter

SUU showed some resilience and continued to battle with GCU. Ballena caught fire in the third period, scoring 12 points on 4/7 shooting from the field and dishing out four assists. Graduate student Sydney Erikstrup led Grand Canyon in scoring with six points in the third as the Lopes led 65-40.

Fourth quarter

Southern Utah continued to play better in the fourth quarter and shot the ball well. Freshman forward Ava Uhrich scored seven points on 3/5 shooting. The defense improved as well, forcing four turnovers. Although SUU fought hard, Grand Canyon held strong and earned their third straight win, while Southern Utah dropped their fourth straight game.

“We’re obviously down a few people right now. GCU took advantage of that inside, but I thought we adjusted and played much better in the second half,” said Thunderbird head coach Tracy Mason. “I was proud of our effort in the second half, but we need to have that for 40 complete minutes.”

Key statistics

— Laura Erikstrup scored a season-high 24 points and led all players in scoring.

— Ballena scored 16 points, her third straight game scoring double figures.

— Grand Canyon outrebounded Southern Utah 40-31.

— The Lopes led the Thunderbirds in bench points 46-13.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net