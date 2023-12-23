Week 6 WAC women’s basketball power rankings

Another week of women’s college basketball is behind us, and there is no longer an undefeated team in the Western Athletic Conference. For the first time this year, California Baptist University lost, falling to 10-1 overall. Here is a full list of where all the teams in the WAC stand.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— At Sam Houston State University on Dec. 30

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley suffered another tough loss this past week against the University of Texas 104-51. That is the second-most points given up this year in the WAC. Their next chance to earn their first win will be on Dec. 30 against Sam Houston State University.

Record: 0-10 overall, 0-2 WAC

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 9

No games this week

Seattle University has struggled this month, going 0-3 and only averaging 60.3 points per game. Along with that, Seattle has a -9.0 rebounding margin. This could be a point of concern, especially since two of their next three opponents have a positive rebounding margin.

Record: 1-9 overall, 1-1 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 10

Next game:

— Home against New Mexico State University on Dec. 30

After dropping three straight games, the University of Texas at Arlington has a two-game winning streak, both games on the road. Forward Adela Valkova averaged 18.5 points in their two wins, including a season-high 21 points against Jacksonville State University.

Record: 3-8 overall, 0-2 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 8

No games this week

After getting blown out at New Mexico State University 70-39, Utah Valley bounced back against former conference opponent Sam Houston State and won 73-69. UVU’s defense forced 26 turnovers and held Sam Houston to shoot just 23.9% from the field.

Record: 5-6 overall, 0-2 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 7

Next game:

— At Texas Southern University on Dec. 30

Junior guard Jakoriah Long earned both WAC Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after she scored 34 points, pulled down two rebounds and dished out two assists in Tarleton State’s win over McNeese State University.

Record: 3-7 overall, 1-1 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— At the University of Texas at El Paso on Dec. 30

Freshman forward Ava Uhrich is now just the seventh player this year in the WAC to record multiple double-doubles on the year. Center Megan Smith ranks No. 3 in the WAC in scoring with 17.2 points per game.

Record: 3-7 overall, 1-1 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 4

Next game:

— Home against Louisiana Tech University on Dec. 30

After holding a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter against Western Kentucky, Abilene Christian failed to hold on and lost 72-68. One of the biggest concerns coming out of that game was the turnovers. ACU had 24 turnovers, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Record: 5-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 3

Next game:

— Home against the University of North Texas at Dallas on Dec. 30

After losing three straight games, Stephen F. Austin got a much-needed win against Austin Peay State University 66-56. The defense was the leading factor, forcing 24 turnovers and outrebounding Austin Peay 33-27.

Record: 7-5 overall, 2-0 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 5

Next game:

— At Florida International University on Dec. 30

Utah Tech went 1-1 in the 2023 Trailblazer Classic. UTA defeated the University of Oregon 92-86 but then fell short against Oklahoma State University 87-61. Breaunna Gillen recorded her first triple-double of the season against Oregon with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Record: 7-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 2

Next games:

— Home against Arizona Christian University on Dec. 27

— Home against Middle Tennessee State University on Dec. 30

Grand Canyon University snapped a six-game winning streak in their 65-52 loss to Liberty University. GCU shot only 33.3% from the field, 28.6% from three and 58.8% from the free throw line. All three numbers were below their season averages.

Record: 8-3 overall, 2-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 1

No games this week

After starting the season 9-0, California Baptist suffered their first loss of the season against Louisiana Tech University 77-51. CBU struggled shooting the ball, shooting only 27.5% from the field and 13.8% from the three-point line. With all that being said, California Baptist bounced back strongly against Texas Southern University, coming out on top 83-62.

Record: 10-1 overall, 2-0 WAC

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

