Montana State outlasts Southern Utah in overtime thriller

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team lost to Montana State University 89-88 in overtime off a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Brian Goracke. This is now the second consecutive game that Southern Utah has lost at the buzzer and the fourth game this season decided by one possession. Montana State improves to 5-5 on the year, while SUU falls to 3-8.

First half

Southern Utah got off to a hot start, going up 14-4 in the first four minutes of play. SUU attacked inside early, scoring eight points in the paint by the first media timeout. Montana State answered with a 17-4 run over the next seven minutes, led by junior guard Tyler Patterson’s five points during that span. The Bobcats increased their lead to eight with a minute left, but Southern Utah responded right before halftime with a quick layup from Jamari Sibley and a three from Braden Housley to cut the lead to three.

Second half

Montana State continued to hold the lead for the majority of the second half, but Southern Utah never let MSU gain a lead bigger than six points. With two minutes left in regulation, Housley made a layup plus the foul to give Southern Utah the lead. Montana State responded with a three from Goracke. Junior guard Dominique Ford made a tough contested layup with 30 seconds left to tie the game for SUU. Guard Eddie Turner lll missed a three, giving Southern Utah a chance to win it, but Housley missed a deep three at the buzzer.

Overtime

Sophomore forward Parsa Fallah gave the Thunderbirds a quick four-point lead from the free throw line. Montana State battled hard behind guard Robert Ford lll thanks to some electric play on both sides of the ball. With six seconds left and a two-point lead, Housley went to the free throw line with a chance to seal the win but missed both free throws, giving Montana State one more chance. With two seconds left, Goracke pump faked and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the Bobcats.

Key statistics

— Ford had a season-high 25 points for Southern Utah.

— Ford lll earned his second double-double of the year with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

— SUU as a team went a season-high 33/39 from the free throw line.

— Montana State had 23 bench points compared to SUU’s seven.

What’s next?

Southern Utah’s next game will be at home against Middle Tennessee State University on Friday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net